Nunavut to close border to everyone but residents and critical workers

Nunavut has moved to prohibiting most travel into the territory, following an order by Nunavut's chief public health officer.

It will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m., according to the order.

The territory is the only jurisdiction in Canada without a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Michael Patterson, and so is stepping up precautions to slow the virus' spread.

Residents — though they will have to provide proof of residency in order to board a plane — and critical workers will be allowed into the territory.

As Nunavut is only accessible to the rest of Canada by air, before re-entering, residents will also be required to isolate for 14 days in one of the cities that are entry points to Nunavut: Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton or Yellowknife.

All of a resident's needs during the isolation will be provided, for including accommodation and food.

When the mandatory isolation is complete, asymptomatic residents will be cleared to return home.

Critical workers will need to provide written permission from the chief public health officer in order to fly to Nunavut. If they are coming from within Canada and are asymptomatic, they will be checked by healthcare workers and permitted to travel and work in Nunavut.

Any workers coming from outside Canada will need to complete the 14-day isolation.

Nunavut's post-secondary students and their families who are currently studying outside the territory have been contacted by the government and are preparing to enter isolation in Ottawa or Winnipeg.

Once the 14-day period is over, charter planes are set to take students directly to their home communities.

In a final preventative measure, Dr. Patterson said all public gatherings are now banned in the territory.