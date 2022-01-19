Ottawa, Nunavut to announce childcare agreement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a childcare deal with Nunavut Monday morning.

The Government of Canada is expected to announce $10 million of funding over the next four years in addition to a one-time investment of $2.8 million for early childhood educator recruitment and retention.

The announcement will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch it here.

Childcare has long been an issue in Nunavut, with years-long waitlists for day care spaces in Iqaluit and a shortage of day care spaces and trained staff in many smaller communities.

Day care was a major topic of concern during last fall's territorial election when several candidates, including now-Premier Akeeagok, cited affordable childcare as a top priority.

Nunavut has also seen innovation in childcare, such as the Pirurvik early childhood education program that started in Pond Inlet, and which is rooted in traditional child-rearing practices.

An Inuktitut-language daycare in Iqaluit has seen heavy demand, despite staffing challenges, and a northern-owned publishing company has recently produced books and toys tailored to Inuit-language speaking Nunavut children.