Nunavut's chief public health officer, health minister to give COVID-19 update

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and Health Minister George Hickes will hold a media briefing Thursday morning on the government's continued pandemic response.

The government faced criticism this week from an employee at the Hope Bay gold mine where a COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in at least nine positive cases.

The 11 a.m. ET briefing will be held at Nunavut's Legislative Assembly and will be carried live on CBC's website and on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page.

It comes as anxiety and depression is growing among workers trapped at Hope Bay mine, according to an employee at the site.

Late last month, two cases were confirmed at the mine, located 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

Both people were identified as being exposed in their home jurisdictions prior to travel, but that wasn't identified until after they arrived at the mine site, according to Patterson.

This week, seven more cases were announced at the mine, the same day the government eased restrictions for indoor gatherings, restaurants, bars and fitness classes in the territory.

Hickes has assured Nunavummiut that risk to residents remains low.

It's still unclear whether the cases at Hope Bay will count toward Nunavut's total, according to a government spokesperson.

Nunavut remains the only territory or province in Canada without a COVID-19 case since the onset of the pandemic. The territory has tested a total of 2,981 people as of Sept. 30, it's latest numbers.