Could a cannabis store be coming to Iqaluit?

Nunavut's Department of Finance has received an application to open a cannabis store in Iqaluit, and is looking for community feedback.

In a news release sent Monday, the department said the office of the superintendent of licensing got the application from Nuna Cannabis Store Inc.

The proposed store location is at 1501 Federal Road, near the airport, with suggested hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the exception of holidays.

The application is for an "enclosed cannabis store," which according to the release is a place where cannabis is sold, smell jars can be used, and product information can be discussed with customers.

"Only adults over the age of 19 are allowed inside and there are walls and a door to guard against access from minors," said the release.

The territorial government is required to consult the community when an application is received under Nunavut's Cannabis Act.

Nunavummiut can send their comments to cannabis@gov.nu.ca or call 867-975-5875. The deadline to submit feedback is Aug. 21.