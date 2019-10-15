A look at Nunavut's federal candidates before election day
Four candidates are vying to be Nunavut's next representative in Parliament. Catch up on the candidates' background and policy positions before election day Oct. 21.
Leona Aglukkaq, Megan Pizzo-Lyall, Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, Douglas Roy vying for territory's only seat
Five contenders are vying for Nunavut's seat in Parliament on election day.
Conservative candidate Leona Aglukkaq, NDP candidate Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, Liberal Megan Pizzo-Lyall, and Green Douglas Roy are all seeking election in the territory's only federal riding.
Over the campaign period, CBC North profiled each candidate, speaking with them about their background, aspirations, and policy positions. The candidates also sat down for interviews with Northbeat's Juanita Taylor and Hilary Bird.
Here's a recap of CBC's coverage of who's on the ballot in Nunavut.