A look at Nunavut's federal candidates before election day

Five contenders are vying for Nunavut's seat in Parliament on election day.

Conservative candidate Leona Aglukkaq, NDP candidate Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, Liberal Megan Pizzo-Lyall, and Green Douglas Roy are all seeking election in the territory's only federal riding.

Over the campaign period, CBC North profiled each candidate, speaking with them about their background, aspirations, and policy positions. The candidates also sat down for interviews with Northbeat's Juanita Taylor and Hilary Bird.

Here's a recap of CBC's coverage of who's on the ballot in Nunavut.

Leona Aglukkaq, Conservative Party

CBC Northbeat will speak to every candidate aiming to represent one of the territories in the Oct. 21 election. Watch Hilary Bird's conversation with Leona Aglukkaq, the Conservative candidate for Nunavut. 4:49

Megan Pizzo-Lyall, Liberal Party

CBC Northbeat's Juanita Taylor will speak to every candidate aiming to represent one of the territories in the Oct. 21 election. Watch her conversation with Megan Pizzo-Lyall, the Liberal candidate for Nunavut. 5:26

Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, New Democratic Party

CBC Northbeat's Juanita Taylor will speak to every candidate aiming to represent one of the territories in the Oct. 21 election. Watch her conversation with Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, the NDP candidate for Nunavut. 3:47

Douglas Roy, Green Party