Nunavut cancels travel bubble with Churchill, Man.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba has compelled Nunavut's chief public health officer to suspend the territory's travel bubble with Churchill, Man.

In a Friday news release, Dr. Michael Patterson said all common area travel authorization letters are no longer valid.

"Anyone currently in Churchill must receive authorization to return to Nunavut," Patterson said in the release.

He said Manitoba is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and he decided to close the travel bubble "due to the increased risk of exposure."

The Manitoba government is reporting 629 active cases in the province on Friday. The latest data also shows a jump in hospitalizations with 72 people in hospital on Friday compared to 62 on Thursday.

The release states that "all unvaccinated travellers who departed Churchill into Nunavut on or after Sept. 12 must isolate immediately for 14 days from the day they entered the territory."

It added that those who returned to Nunavut before Sept. 12 have to wear a mask and monitor for symptoms.

Different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers

The release also provided direction for travellers depending whether they are vaccinated or not.

It said vaccinated travellers travelling with unvaccinated dependents can apply to enter the territory by emailing a vaccinated travellers declaration form to vaccineexemptions@gov.nu.ca.

Non-Nunavut residents must also supply proof of vaccination.

For unvaccinated travellers, they will have to stay at a government of Nunavut isolation site in southern Canada before returning to Nunavut.

Those travellers can email an isolation reservation request form to nuisolationreservation@nunavutcare.ca to schedule their stay.

The release stated isolation is free to those travelling to Nunavut, but that the government is not responsible for travel costs associated with changes to public health measures.