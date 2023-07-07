A project that promises to bring fibre optic internet to Nunavut is on hold.

The Katittuq Nunavut Fibre project would run an undersea cable from Milton, N.L., to Iqaluit.

Nunavut's internet is currently supplied via satellite and the fastest speeds available are in Iqaluit, at 15-megabits per second.

Nunavut is the only province or territory in the country without access to fibre internet. The project would bring fibre to both Iqaluit and nearby Kimmirut.

A tender for the project was cancelled earlier this year because of "inflammatory pressures following the pandemic," Community and Government Services Minister David Joanasie said in a statement.

"The Request for Proposal for the Katittuq Nunavut Fibre project exceeded the allocated budget," Joanasie said.

"The Government of Nunavut is actively looking into additional funding sources from the Government of Canada to allow the project to continue."

Joanasie said the government intends to issue a new tender once "budgetary concerns have been addressed."

He also said the territorial government is looking for additional funding to continue the project.

The federal government promised $151 million for the project back in 2019, while the Government of Nunavut had set aside $50 million for it.

The project was originally supposed to be completed this year.