Canada Day will be a subdued affair in Nunavut, in wake of unmarked graves found at residential schools

Nunavummiut will be celebrating Canada Day differently this year.

Following the recent discovery of unmarked graves in residentials schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia, the city of Iqaluit announced its celebrations on July 1 will be focused on "fostering opportunities for Iqalummiut to celebrate family connections."

"This year's activities are focused on children, and families," the press release said.

Events on the day include a free public skate at Arnaitok and turf time at the AWG arena, as well as a youth centre bonfire and a Tukisigiarvik Inuit Village & Family Celebration at Iqaluit Square.

The city is also encouraging community members to show their support by wearing orange, as a reminder that every child matters.

City councillors voted to keep some celebrations in place

Earlier this month, the Iqaluit city council voted to celebrate Canada Day with memorials or vigils that "allow for more personal reflection, celebration, education and engagement" about the mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples across the country.

Council voted on an item brought forward by Stephanie Clark, the city's recreation department director, who asked for guidance on how to proceed with marking the holiday this year.

The majority of the councillors were in favour of having some celebrations on July 1.

Councillor Sheila Flaherty said the council hopes the community focuses more on intimate family- and children-focused activities, saying she wanted to be with her grandchildren at this time.

Flaherty's mother was a student at a residential school. Flaherty said she suffered greatly and was permanently affected by what she endured in her time there.

"[My mother] was permanently affected by what she had endured in her time in residential school, and stories and people's coping and dealing and feeling through all of the trauma — it's all surfacing."

For Flaherty, the discovery of the remains of these children is bringing back the trauma that so many Indigenous families have experienced.

She said it is time to acknowledge their suffering.

"It's time to give space to people who are suffering and dealing and struggling through these Indigenous children's bodies being found," Flaherty said. "We're in a period of mourning."

Rankin Inlet cancels Canada Day parade

Along with changes to the city of Iqaluit's Canada Day celebration, Rankin Inlet has also cancelled its Canada Day parade.

The Rankin Inlet fire department usually leads the annual parade through the Kivalliq community with its fire trucks decorated in Canada flags and red and white balloons. This year, it's instead calling on the federal government to take action on the harmful impacts of residential schools.

Fire chief Mark Wyatt said the entire fire department supported the decision, adding that the team doesn't "really feel Canada is worth celebrating right now."

"Maybe our voice as a small fire department can carry on to other people as well and change can start to take place," he said.

Wyatt pointed to the 94 calls to action put forward by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in its final report in 2015, many of which have yet to be implemented.

"I think that we're fortunate to be Canadians and live here, but there's a history that needs to be addressed."

The fire department will still be leading a parade on Nunavut Day festivities on July 9. It hasn't decided yet if it will host the Canada Day parade in future years.

The hamlet of Sanikiluaq will also not be celebrating Canada Day this year, though Nunavut Day festivities will still be taking place.