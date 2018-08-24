Canada's northernmost brewery opens Friday in Iqaluit

On Friday afternoon, the Nunavut Brewing Company is opening its doors in Iqaluit for the first time.

"We're so ready and excited to be opening the brewery," said general manager Katie Barbour.

Located on Iqaluit Lane, just past the turnoff to Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park, there's a building that houses the brewery and a brewpub.

"You can't believe how intimate this space is," Barbour said.

"You can smell what we are doing on the production side of things. You can hear the brewers, you can see the brewers, and you're really close to the product that we are so excited to showcase and serve."

4 brews, no food permit

The brewpub will start with four brews on tap. The Flow Edge is a northern lights lager, Frob Gold is a British golden ale, and Aupaqtuq — or "red" in Inuktitut — is an Irish red ale. They also have a "Celebration Ale," Barbour said.

We also have a pretty lofty goal of being a leader in industry for environmental responsibility. - Katie Barbour

Unlike most brewpubs, Nunavut Brewing Company is not making its own food. Its location prevents it from getting a food permit, so Barbour said it's working with local caterers to provide snacks like charcuterie, pretzels and Arctic char.

It hasn't been smooth sailing to start up the brewery. There were delays as the city worked out allowances in the water trucking bylaws.

But Barbour is only looking forward.

"At this point, we are the most northerly brewery in Canada, and we also have a pretty lofty goal of being a leader in industry for environmental responsibility," she said.

They're doing that in part by capturing the carbon dioxide created during the brewing process and using it in the final carbonation of the beer, she said. As well, when their products are served in restaurants in Iqaluit, the glass bottles will be collected and reused.

Currently, the only place where customers can taste the Nunavut Brewing Company's ales and lagers is inside the brewpub, but that will change this fall.

There is canning equipment coming up by sealift this fall, Barbour said. Once that is set up, Nunavut Brewing Company products will be sold at Iqaluit's beer and wine store.