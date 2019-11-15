Iqaluit Northmart evacuated after bomb threat

All customers and staff were evacuated at Iqaluit's Northmart Friday.

RCMP say there was a bomb threat at the grocery and department store. Police blocked off a stretch of road on Queen Elizabeth Drive around 4:30 p.m., after the incident.

"RCMP are advising residents to stay clear of the area," stated Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq in a news release.

The store will be closed for the rest of the day.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the RCMP at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.