Iqaluit Northmart evacuated after bomb threat
North·New

Iqaluit Northmart evacuated after bomb threat

All customers and staff were evacuated at Iqaluit's Northmart Friday. 

RCMP block off main street Friday around 4:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
RCMP block off roads around Northmart Friday evening after the store was evacuated. (Beth Brown/CBC)

All customers and staff were evacuated at Iqaluit's Northmart Friday. 

RCMP say there was a bomb threat at the grocery and department store. Police blocked off a stretch of road on Queen Elizabeth Drive around 4:30 p.m., after the incident.

"RCMP are advising residents to stay clear of the area," stated Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq in a news release.

The store will be closed for the rest of the day.  

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the RCMP at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

