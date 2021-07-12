Nunavut issues boil water advisories for Igloolik, Whale Cove and Resolute Bay

Nunavut's Department of Health has issued boil water advisories for the communities of Whale Cove, Igloolik and Resolute Bay.

The reasons for the advisories vary between communities.

In Whale Cove, the advisory is described as a "precautionary measure" due to the transition "from the legacy water treatment plant to the temporary plant and the potential for bacteria to be present in the water."

In Igloolik and Resolute Bay, the advisory was issued due to high turbidity (cloudy water) levels.

In all three places, water should be boiled before drinking, preparing ice cubes, juice or infant formula, brushing teeth, and cooking or washing food.

"During a boil water advisory, all water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one full minute," says a release from the government.