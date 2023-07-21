Every single Nunavut badminton player at NAIG won a medal

Nunavut's badminton team won medal after medal on Friday during their last day of competition at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax.

Every single athlete on the territory's badminton team won a medal.

All the athletes left with either gold, silver and bronze medals around their necks.

Bronze medallists Rodney Nakoolak from Coral Harbour and Kenny Takatak from Sanikiluaq, in the doubles category, had only been playing together for two weeks, including the one week together in this competition.

"We're close friends and we talk to each other a lot," Nakoolak said.

"We're very proud of each other," Takatak said.

It's the last North American Indigenous Games for both Takatak and Nakoolak, since they will be past the 19-year-old cut-off next time. But both young men say they want to return to the sport as coaches for Nunavut.

"I really want to coach," Nakoolak said.

Nunavut's badminton team poses before the first games at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Submitted by Nunavut Badminton )

Tina Kudlualik from Qikiqtarjuaq won gold in the women's under 16 singles, while also winning silver in doubles with Allie Rubie Ningeocheak from Coral Harbour.

Dwaynee Veevee from Pangnirtung and Ryan Uquqtuq from Baker Lake won bronze in doubles in the under 19 category.

Iris Sowdluapik and her teammate Sheila Akulukjuk, both from Pangnirtung won bronze in the women's under 19 category.

Akulukjuk also won bronze in mixed doubles with Takatak.

"I feel mixed emotions. I'm so happy, but I'm kind of emotional" Akulukjuk said.

"This has been the best experience for me," Sowdluapik said.

The North American Indigenous Games wraps up in Halifax on Sunday.