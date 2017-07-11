Nunavut artists can now apply for grants between $5K and $50K

Some Nunavut artists might be getting a boost from the territory.

The territorial government has launched the Nunavut Public Art Initiative to help support artists in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Friday.

The initiative is also a celebration of the territory's creators, it says in the release.

"This exciting initiative will provide much needed support to our local artists whose opportunities have been affected by COVID-19," said David Akeeagok, minister of the Department of Economic Development, in the statement.

"It is also an opportunity to showcase the creativity, resiliency and great talents of our artisans, with innovative spaces in our communities."

Artists can apply to access between $5,000 and $50,000 to cover the costs related to the creation and installation of their artwork.

The territory says the artists' works should draw on the theme of Inuuqatigiitsiarniq — respecting others, relationships and caring for people.

The territory says it will pay selected artists for their time, cover the costs of their materials and equipment, and provide mentorship fees if artists choose to train younger or less experienced artists on their project.

Artists will retain intellectual property rights over their work, the territory says. More information, along with application forms can be found on the territory's website.

There will be two funding intakes for this initiative, with the first deadline on Aug. 17, and the second on Sept. 1.