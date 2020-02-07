Man charged with murder at Nunavut Arctic College residence

A man from Iqaluit has been charged with the murder of a woman in a residence unit at Nunavut Arctic College.

William Autut, 52, has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order, according to an RCMP press release sent Friday.

A 43-year-old woman was found dead in the college residence by police in the early hours of Thursday, say RCMP. Her name has not been released.

RCMP say the death is considered suspicious and there is an ongoing investigation.

According to Autut's Facebook page, he was a student at the school. He has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on March 3 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

CBC has contacted Nunavut Arctic College for comment but has not heard back.