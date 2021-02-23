Nunavut announces schedule for next COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The government of Nunavut announced the schedule for the next round of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the territory.

In a news release Tuesday, it said the dates are subject to change based on the delivery and supply of the Moderna vaccine.

Clinics for residents to receive first doses of the vaccine will be held in:

Iqaluit, beginning March 1, for those 45 years old and over, at Iqaluit Public Health;

Sanirajak, on March 5 and 6, at Arnaqjuaq School;

Arctic Bay, from March 8 to 10, at the community hall;

Clyde River, on March 15 and 16, at Quluaq School;

and Pangnirtung, from March 15 to 17, at the community hall.

Clinics for residents to receive their second dose will be held in:

Kugaaruk, on March 5 and 6 at Arviligruaq Ilinniarvik School;

Sanikiluaq, on March 8 and 9, at the community hall;

Coral Harbour, on March 12 and 13, at Sakku School;

Naujaat, on March 16 and 17 at Tusarvik School;

Kimmirut, on March 29 at Qaqqalik School;

Qikiqtarjuaq, on March 29 and 30, at Inuksuit School;

Kugluktuk, from March 29 to 31, at Jimmy Hikok School;

Taloyoak, on April 5 and 6, at Netsilik School;

and Iqaluit, on weekdays and Saturdays at Iqaluit Public Health for priority groups only.

Public health officials said residents who received their first dose should receive a reminder from their health centre about their second doses.

They said residents must be in the same community for both doses.

"Call your local health centre if you missed the first clinic in your community and want to receive the vaccine," the release states.

It added that priority will be given to Nunavummiut who are scheduled for their second dose.

"If no additional doses are available, a wait list will be created and individuals will be able to receive their first dose once additional vaccine supply is sent to the territory," reads the release.