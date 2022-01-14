Nunavut schools to re-open to students on Jan. 24

Students across Nunavut will head back to in-person classes beginning Jan. 24 after spending a week taking classes remotely, the territorial government confirmed on Friday.

"Our department understands the importance of in-person classes, not just from an educational perspective, but for the social and emotional well-being of children and families," said Education Minister Pamela Hakongak Gross in a news release Friday.

Learning will be delivered remotely during the week of Jan 17 and will start in-person the week of Jan. 24, unless otherwise directed by the territory's chief public health officer.

Gross said earlier this week that was the plan but that it was ultimately up to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson to decide.

Schools across the territory will open for in-person classes at either 50 per cent or 100 per cent capacity, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the community, stated the release.

It said based on case numbers as of Jan. 13, schools in Iqaluit, Kinngait, Arviat, Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay will be at 50 per cent capacity when they reopen to in-person learning on Jan. 24.

Schools in all other communities in Nunavut will open at 100 per cent capacity.

The release states the chief public health officer will announce "revised school capacity" every seven days because of the changing situation of COVID-19 across the territory.

"Schools will communicate directly to students and families regarding their status and cohort plans," it stated.

The release also confirmed that daycares are reopening Monday, Jan. 17.