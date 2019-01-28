Travel into Nunavut allowed from Northwest Territories

Travellers from the Northwest Territories are now allowed in Nunavut, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson announced Monday in a news conference at the Legislative Assembly.

"There's no medical reason to restrict travel between the two territories at this point," Patterson said.

This travel must originate in the Northwest territories and travellers must have been in the Northwest Territories for two weeks before travelling.

They will also need an approval letter from Nunavut public health officers before boarding any plane into Nunavut, Patterson said.

Nunavut residents won't have to isolate in Yellowknife anymore.

"As long as they haven't been outside of the N.W.T. they'll be able to travel back into Nunavut without isolation," Patterson said.

This includes Nunavut residents who are in the isolation hub now.

The N.W.T government announced on Friday, June 12, that Nunavut residents could enter the territory.

Patterson said anyone who has been in N.W.T. for two weeks is of no greater risk to the territory than someone who is in a Nunavut hub like Rankin Inlet or Iqaluit.

People from Yukon or the provinces can travel into Nunavut if they have completed two week isolation requirements sent out by the N.W.T. government.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. As of Monday, there are 152 people being investigated by public health for symptoms. In total, 1,239 have been investigated.

A public health emergency is extended until June 25.

Bars, restaurants, theatres can open June 22

As of Monday, dental clinics can open, along with massage and physiotherapy clinics, as long as personal protective equipment is worn.

On June 22, bars and restaurants will be able to open if strict physical distancing is enforced. Last call for alcohol service will be at 9 p.m. Liquor inspectors will be able to enforce physical distancing.

The last call time will allow the bar to operate more like a restaurant for physical distancing rules, Patterson said.

Missed the news conference? Watch it here:

Theatres and churches will also be able to reopen on June 22.

Youth centres and day camps can open on June 29, and long-term care centres will open for visits by immediate family.

Lightened restrictions follow the government's opening up plan, Nunavut's Path, announced May 25. Patterson's office is evaluating changes every two weeks.

"We remain vulnerable to the impacts of this global pandemic," Patterson said.

The conference will air at 4 p.m. ET on the CBC radio show Tusaajaksat.