Nunavut's active COVID case count nears 200

Another 22 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nunavut on Sunday, raising the confirmed case count to 196.

"As we see our case numbers continue to climb, we're experiencing intense strain on our health-care system, staff and those working in COVID response. Please remain patient and kind," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson in a news release.

Of the 196 confirmed cases, 48 are in Arviat, one in Baker Lake, two in Chesterfield Inlet, 16 in Igloolik, 53 in Iqaluit, one in Kinngait, 20 in Pangnirtung, one in Pond Inlet, three in Qikiqtarjuaq, 42 in Rankin Inlet and 9 in Sanirajak.

Public health restrictions are in place for the entire territory until at least Jan. 17.

This includes restrictions on any gatherings, and travel to any affected communities is restricted to essential. Dr. Patterson said travel between any communities is highly discouraged.