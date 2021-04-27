Nunavut reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries
There are now 49 active cases, 45 of which are in Iqaluit, two are in Kinngait and 2 are in Rankin Inlet, according to a post to Twitter by Premier Joe Savikataaq.
Nunavut reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the territory on Tuesday and six recoveries.
All infected individuals are isolating and doing well, he wrote. There have been 28 recoveries since this outbreak began.
As well,15,322 Nunavummiut have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 12,242 residents now have received both doses.
The Nunavut government plans to hold its next public press briefing on Wednesday at 11 am ET.
