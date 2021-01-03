Nunavut reports 0 active COVID-19 cases, but still warns of outbreaks

After going from zero to 266 cases of COVID-19 in less than two months, Nunavut is reporting zero active cases of the disease.

"However, the outbreaks are still considered active and public health orders are still in effect," Nunavut Health Department spokesperson Chris Puglia said on Sunday.

Nunavut did add two new cases to its total over the holidays: one on Dec. 24 in Arviat, and one on Dec. 28 in Whale Cove.

On Sunday though, the territorial government was reporting that all of the 266 residents who have tested positive have now recovered, except for one who died.

In a tweet on Sunday, Premier Joe Savikataaq urged residents to continue following public health protocols.

"Please remember that no active cases does not mean the outbreak is over. There are still people in isolation, and everyone still needs to do their part and practice the public health measures," he wrote.

Nunavut's first case was reported in Sanikiluaq on Nov. 6.