Nunavik family sails to Nunavut community after loved one dies, COVID-19 restrictions cut visit very short

A family from Nunavik sailed 12 hours amidst ice in south-eastern Hudson bay last weekend to get to Nunavut. But then officials told them to leave, or isolate for 14 days, because of COVID-19 border restrictions, said Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, Mayor Johnnie Cookie.

The family sailed to Sanikiluaq from Kuujjuarapik to visit family because a relative died. But they didn't get approval first from Nunavut health authorities. Nunavut's border is closed to non-residents because of COVID-19.

Usually, it takes around six hours to sail from Kuujjuarapik to the the island community of Sanikiluaq, Cookie said, so this trip was difficult.

He told CBC News he understands that people want to see relatives at a difficult time, but as a mayor, he wants to keep his community safe.

The boaters arrived late in the evening and had to stay overnight. The family packed up and went back the next morning, Cookie said.

"We want that family to get back home without catching any illness, we don't know if anyone would be carrying the virus," he said.

Nunavut public health gave the family the option to stay and isolate for 14 days in Sanikiluaq. One person decided to stay.

Emergency family travel can be approved

To come into Nunavut without isolating because of a family emergency right now, people are supposed to make arrangements with the Department of Health, said Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

"It's the same whether you're coming by plane or boat, unfortunately in this case that didn't happen," he said.

Patterson says people outside Nunavut can contact hamlets or health centres to request permission in special circumstances to visit family. They will coordinate with public health officials.

Public health can also be contacted directly.

"We have done this for residents and non residents alike depending on the circumstances," he said. "They have to agree to isolate upon arrival and present to the health centre if they become ill."

These approvals might happen for emergency childcare or following a death in the family, he said. Before approving any requests for emergency travel into Nunavut, public health will review a person's travel history to make sure that communities are safe.

"Our goal is not so much to keep people out. Our goal is to bring Nunavummiut and family members and loved ones together in a safe fashion ... and in a way that doesn't break the law," he said, because COVID-19 travel restrictions fall under legally binding public health orders.

A case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Nunavik on Thursday, in Puvirnituq. There have been no other confirmed cases in the region since early May.

Patterson said it's not possible to make a travel bubble between Nunavik and Nunavut right now, because some of Nunavik's decisions are made by the province of Quebec.