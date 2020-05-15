Curfew across Nunavik scaled back, alcohol restrictions loosened

A curfew across the northern Quebec region of Nunavik is being scaled back along with some restrictions on alcohol sales, as health authorities eye a potential gradual reopening of northern villages in three to four weeks.

In a release Friday, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services says the curfew is now from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The previous curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. was put into effect in late-March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are zero active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavik. A total of 16 people tested positive but all have since recovered, according to health officials.

Alcohol restrictions loosened

Co-op stores in Puvirnituq and Kuujjuaq are now allowed to sell alcohol five days a week, from Monday to Friday; however the limits of 12 beers or 1 litre of wine per person per day remain the same.

Purchase orders in the South are also allowed Monday to Friday. However, purchases can only be made twice per week as per municipal bylaws and are subject to the same beer and wine limits, according to the release.

Each community has the right to further limit the amount of alcohol people can purchase, it added.

Potential reopening timeline

Discussions are currently ongoing as to when more restrictions can be lifted, with a subcommittee assessing the possibility of gradually reopening northern villages within a month; however, that is subject to change if the situation evolves.

The release also said tests are being performed for people who have COVID-19 like symptoms, even if they have no risk factors, in order to reduce the risk of missing a case.

It added laboratories in Puvirnituq and Kuujjuaq are also now able to analyze tests.