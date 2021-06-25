Nunavik reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no risk to residents

Nunavik health officials are reporting a case of COVID-19, but say there is no risk to the public at this time.

The infected person travelled from the South on Wednesday and has been in isolation since Thursday, according to a news release from the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services sent out Friday.

It says "a few significant contacts were identified" and were told to isolate. A spokesperson for the health board said those contacts are not Nunavik residents

The contacts don't present a risk to others because their exposure was "too early to become infected," reads the statement. The infected person and the contacts are being flown to the South by charters.

The person took two flights, and while no passengers on those flights are considered significant contacts, health officials are asking people who were on the following flights to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of the flight:

Flight 3H802 on June 23.

Flight 3H825 on June 24.

Anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and call the COVID info line at 1-888-662-7482.