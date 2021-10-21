A map from the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services website on Oct. 21 shows a high risk of COVID-19 in Ivujivik, Salluit, Kangirsuk and Kuujjuaq. (Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services website)

Nunavik health officials announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 39 active cases across the region, including one new case in Kuujjuaq and one in Kangiqsujuaq.

Right now, there are also 13 active cases in Ivujivik, two in Inukjuak,18 in Kangirsuk and four in Salluit, according to a news release from Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

There are also two new cases, for a total of nine active cases, outside of the region, including five at Ullivik (the medical boarding home in Montreal). Four cases have been linked to Nunavik airports.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public places in Nunavik, for those who are vaccinated or not, the release says.

Kuujjuaq, Salluit, Ivujivik and Kangirsuk are on the red alert level, which means there's a complete shutdown of all non essential public places such as schools, youth centres, churches and more, until further notice. All non-essential activities in the community are stopped.

Essential services such as the store and the clinic remain open though people should keep visits there to a minimum, the release says.

People in those villages are not allowed to visit others or host visitors.

"There may be COVID-19 in other communities throughout Nunavik," the release said. "The risk is now at the highest it has ever been of catching COVID-19 everywhere in Nunavik."

Any community that is not under the red alert level is now under the orange alert level meaning that until Nov. 3:

All public gatherings of more than 10 people (wedding ceremonies, mass, etc.) are cancelled.

All meetings in Nunavik bringing people from different communities together are cancelled.

Only essential travel is permitted within the region.

For rules specific to each community, check the health board's website.

On Tuesday The Kativik Regional Government (KRG) announced new restrictions for air travel. Passengers now have to wait outside of airport terminals in Nunavik until shortly before their flight.

The release says anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or thinks they may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, should call their CLSC/Nursing Station or the Info Health Line at 1-888-662-7482.