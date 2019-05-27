Nunavik confirms case of COVID-19 in Inukjuak

Health authorities in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec have confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Inukjuak.

The region now has 14 cases of the disease, according to a press release from the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services sent Sunday.

Of the 14 people confirmed with COVID-19, five people have now recovered, while the other nine cases are still active.

This is the first case of COVID-19 in Inukjuak. The other cases in Nunavik have been in Puvirnituq and Salluit.

The release says the individual was already isolating at home when they were diagnosed. Public health professionals will monitor the person daily while they remain at home.

Residents are reminded to maintain two metres of physical distancing, as well as to:

Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds;

Stay home as much as possible; and

Avoid visiting elders, friends and family in close spaces (at home or in cabins,for example).

The release also asks residents to respect a curfew imposed on the 14 Nunavik communities, in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.