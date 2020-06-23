Nunavik eases some COVID-19 restrictions in 'gradual return to normal'

Nunavik's emergency response team has lifted some COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, with more slated to lift on July 1.

According to a news release from the Nunavik Regional Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee, outdoor sports may resume immediately, along with bingos.

Starting July 1, community swimming pools, and youth houses are permitted to reopen, although it remains for each community to determine the effective date of reopening. Gyms and fitness centres will also be permitted to reopen starting July 1.

The news release states that "all of these activities are conditional to abiding to certain public health guidelines."

Some restrictions on tourism related activities have also been lifted, including:

Ecotourism and outfitting activities including services of a guide for one-day guided trips for permanent residents and temporary workers.

The reopening of Kativik Regional Government Nunavik parks to visits from local residents, Inuit, permanent residents and temporary workers for some activities.

The resumption of hunting and fishing for non-beneficiary residents, under "strict directives."

The Nunavik travel ban on flights from the south to Nunavik remains in effect, but "changes are imminent pending a Quebec government decision."

Kativik Regional Government offices are set to reopen on June 29.

According to the news release, there has not been an active case of COVID-19 in Nunavik in more than a month, but evidence of the pandemic's reappearance would mean "new restrictions may be introduced in order to stop the coronavirus from spreading."

For more information, visit the Kativik Regional Government website.