3 arrested in Nunavik in child porn investigation

Three people have been arrested in Nunavik in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to the Kativik Regional Police Force.

In a news release on Friday, police say the arrests have happened over the last few weeks.

It's a joint investigation with the Sûreté du Québec focussed on possession and distribution of child pornography, the release says.

Searches were conducted at homes in the communities of Akulivik, Kuujjuaraapik and Umiujaq, where officers seized electronic devices. The devices were analysed by the Sûreté du Québec's technical unit.

Arrests were made on Oct. 8, 20 and 21.

Deputy Chief Jean-François Morin said in a written statement that none of the victims appear to be from Nunavik.

"We want to protect youths both in and outside of Nunavik from further child abuse and neglect," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.