Nunavut Speaker Paul Quassa resigns from role as Aggu MLA

Nunavut Speaker Paul Quassa has resigned from his role as MLA for Aggu.

The news was first reported by Nunatsiaq News. Quassa confirmed his resignation to the CBC and said he is done with politics.

Quassa was elected as the Nunavut premier in 2017, but was ousted in 2018, though he continued in his role as MLA for Aggu.

His resignation, which will be effective as of Aug. 13, comes just shy of the end of his term, with Nunavut's general upcoming election scheduled for Oct. 25.