Nunakput candidates aim to visit all communities in remote riding

Candidates in the N.W.T.'s Nunakput riding say medical services, and better electoral representation are among the issues on the minds of voters in their riding.

Lucy Kuptana and Vince Teddy are the two candidates running for the Nunakput seat. Former MLA Jackie Jacobson is not running for re-election.

This will be the third time Teddy has challenged for the Nunakput seat. It will be Kuptana's first.

Nunakput includes the communities of Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok. It is one of the toughest ridings to campaign in because of the remoteness of the four communities, none of which are connected to each other by road.

Both candidates are making their best efforts to meet with as many people as possible throughout the riding. They said the cost of flying to communities is high but it is important to hear from as many people as possible.

Lucy Kuptana and Vince Teddy are running in Nunakput. (CBC)

Teddy said he was in Sachs Harbour at the same time there were polar bears in the community.

"I made sure we didn't have any public events, I didn't want to put anyone in danger," he said.

"I went door to door and had good visits with people there."

Tuktoyaktuk is the biggest community in the riding, with a population of 937. It is almost twice as populated as the next-biggest hamlet in the region, Ulukhaktok, which has 408 residents.

Kuptana said people have been telling her the region needs another MLA.

"One of the things I heard in Paulatuk, and other communities too, is they want their own riding," said Kuptana.

"They are always swallowed up by Tuk and I mean honestly, that's a big concern for them."

She said the smaller communities are vocal about wanting more representation.

"Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok and Paulatuk. They feel it's always been an overwhelming Tuk vote because of the population," said Kuptana.

An election sign in Tuktoyaktuk. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada)

A lack of proper medical services was another concern heard by the candidates.

Teddy said he's heard from many people about the lack of care for elders on medical travel.

"They need better care and medical escorts to help them when they travel far," said Teddy.

"I know medical services is a big one for Nunakput and I want to do something about it. I want to help our people."

Both candidates told CBC News they were going to visit every community in their riding before election day, Nov. 14.