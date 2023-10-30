The 2023 candidates: Nunakput

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Lucy Kuptana. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC )

Why are you running for office?

I am running to represent the people of the Nunakput riding in the territorial legislature.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

Currently, I am the senior administrative officer for the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk, a municipality of approximately 1,000 people. I am the senior officer reporting to an elected hamlet council.

I am a director of the Tuktoyaktuk District Education Authority, the local education authority elected by the community. I am also a member of the Northern Games Society.

For 22 years previous, I was employed by the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) as their director of operations, communications and culture. I reported to the IRC Chair and was an officer of the corporation.

I volunteered as:

director of the Inuvik Homeless Shelter Society.

a former trustee of the Arctic Inspiration Prize.

former president of the Inuvialuit Communications Society.

former director of the Inuvialuit Investment Corporation.

former director of both the Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik community corporations.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The rising cost of living in a stagnant economy confronted by severe climate change.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Living in the Nunakput riding, every community has different needs. The absence of basic government programs and services is stark and apparent. We need homes built for constituents, an effective medical travel system, proper dental services, and clinical counselling and wellness services. With proper education, training and support, we can have local people filling the critical positions in every community.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The GNWT operates in a silo, and needs to operate at the ground level, the community level. GNWT needs to decentralize and branch out in every region. The evacuation of Yellowknife was an emergency, understandably, but placed the entire territory on pause. The GNWT needs to be proactive instead of reactive.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

At this point what I can offer is effective representation for the people of the Nunakput riding.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Work together in partnership with trust and respect.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Prepare, advocate, protect and educate. Examine each community in the Northwest Territories and plan for each. Protect our water supply, the most critical resource we have.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Invest in the people of the Northwest Territories. Train, educate and hire local people.

Support local businesses – offer more incentives for local businesses to participate in their economy.

Promote and protect all territorial resources.

Work in partnership with the Indigenous governments to capitalize on national or federal projects.

What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I live in the Nunakput riding.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

It is not my priority currently.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

It is not my priority at this time. I am trying to get elected.

Vince Teddy. (Submitted by Vince Teddy)

Why are you running for office?

I believe I am the best candidate for the Nunakput MLA office. I love my region, I have served my region of Nunakput in many capacities: as a leader in Tuktoyaktuk, namely the previous chair of the Tuktoyaktuk community corporation; I served on Tuktoyaktuk hamlet council as a councillor and still do this service as a hamlet councillor today.

I am educated. I have experience in many areas, such as as an Inuvialuit self-government negotiator, and as constituency assistant for the previous MLA for Nunakput, Jackie Jacobson. I also was involved in an alcohol and drug program in Tuktoyaktuk, called the House of Hope, for many years. I know government programs and services and I know my home region of Nunakput; I have been in Nunakput communities many times as the Inuvialuit self-government negotiator; I want Nunakput to be a safe and healthy region, too.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

As said, I know government programs and services, the legislation and policies of the day from my previous roles as a negotiator for self-government, being a bureaucrat for my MLA.

Being a leader for Inuvialuit and my home community is a blessing I would bring to the role of MLA. I am experienced as I know the building blocks of how government operates and implements programs and services.

I am objective. I am a family man and have a large extended family and a good spouse and loving wife.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

There are many issues facing the N.W.T. government. Today, it is the high cost of living and inflation. Housing and health programs have been an issue in isolated and northern communities. Also, trying to live a safe and healthy life from addictions such as alcohol and drugs is an issue too. The list can go on, but I think these are the big issues facing us today in the N.W.T.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Cost of living and inflation: making ends meet to feed, clothe and pay monthly bills is the biggest issue today in Nunakput. And as I said, housing and health is an issue in isolated and small communities.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Improve relationships with the federal government and Indigenous governments. The carbon tax and the financing for housing and health services from the federal government needs immediate adjustments. Working with Indigenous governments can foster a better daily life in the N.W.T.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Improving the financial arrangements with the federal government would be a big accomplishment. Also, supporting Indigenous governments to receive proper financing and resourcing would rank in there as an accomplishment too.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Recognition as a government goes a long way. Indigenous governments should receive the same financing and resources as the N.W.T. government. Fostering and implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would certainly go a long way too. I think we need to continue the healing process, which began with this commission.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

This is a challenge for northern N.W.T. as we still heavily rely on petroleum energy. The inclement weather in northern communities needs to be accounted for when developing a long-term plan, or even a short-term plan, too. Northern communities cannot immediately switch to wind, solar or alternative power sources overnight. We need time and this is where petroleum energy is still needed today.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

The GNWT relies on federal funding and has limited powers because of the constitutional status we are in today. As a territory we can continue diamond mining in a safe regulated environment; we can look long-term as to how to safely access the petroleum resources in the North. This takes time and commitment from the federal government and the petroleum industry, too. The territory needs professionals, such as doctors, nurses, medical professionals such as mental health and addictions professionals, teachers, accountants, etc. We should look at a long-term plan to build our people in the North as professionals and make this a long-term plan in our education system.

What languages do you speak?

I only speak English… this is another story in itself.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I live in my riding of Nunakput, in Tuktoyaktuk.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I am capable and professional to be in any cabinet position. I can even become premier if I am elected and have the support of other MLAs. If not, then housing or health minister for the N.W.T.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

As stated above, yes I would consider premiership if elected.