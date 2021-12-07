Number of COVID-19 cases in N.W.T. holds steady at 10

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories held steady Tuesday at 10.

The N.W.T. government posted on its COVID-19 website that there is one new case — the first one in the territory in six days — in the Dehcho region.

The territorial government started reporting the number of cases by region this week, except on Wednesdays, when it will identify the communities.

There are also six cases in the Yellowknife area, one less than on Monday.

There remain three cases in the Beaufort Delta. The government's website indicates that as of Monday, those three cases were in Tuktoyaktuk.