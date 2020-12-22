Number of active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut continues to drop

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut continues to decline, according to a government news release Tuesday.

The government said in the release that there were nine active cases in the territory on Tuesday, down from 19 on Monday. All active cases are in Arviat. Officials also said there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut on Tuesday.

"The hard work done by Arviammiut cannot go unrecognized. I am impressed and encouraged by their efforts in a lengthy, difficult situation," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer.

The release stated contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and public health staff are monitoring everyone in isolation.

Patterson urged Nunavummiut to continue to follow all public health measures throughout the holidays.

"Let's not give COVID-19 a chance to take any more of a hold in our communities," he said.

Testing and monitoring continue

As of Dec. 21, the release said, COVID-19 tests in Arviat have yielded 1,030 negative results while monitoring continues in Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in the territory was reported on Nov. 6, there have been 262 confirmed cases of the disease in Nunavut, with 252 people recovered.

One person from Arviat died on Dec. 18 as a result of complications of the disease. Another person, from Rankin Inlet, also died on Dec. 18 as a result of complications from COVID-19 but a government spokesperson said the death has not been attributed to a jurisdiction yet. The resident had contracted the disease in southern Canada.

The government is also asking Nunavummiut who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away. They must also immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

The government asks those people not to go to the health centre in person.