N.W.T. Power Corp. to resume collection on overdue accounts

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) says it will resume collecting overdue electricity bills starting Nov. 9.

The corporation paused the practice last March to provide pandemic relief to customers.

"NTPC is sensitive to the economic challenges that the pandemic continues to pose for customers but cannot afford to maintain the status quo," Noel Voykin, president and CEO of the corporation, wrote in a Wednesday release.

"We will work with customers to develop realistic payment plans so that electricity service can continue uninterrupted."

The corporation said customers who are unable to pay their electricity bill will not be disconnected over the winter months.

Load limiters will also be used to help customers avoid running up large bills.

Power corp. owed millions

With more than $2 million in overdue accounts, the corporation said it must take into account both the needs of customers as well as its own financial situation.

NTPC said it will work with customers to develop payment plans and forego interest charges on outstanding balances provided the terms of the plans are met.

Customers who continue to meet the terms will be allowed to carry an outstanding balance for the duration of the plan.

Customers can contact an NTPC customer service representative at 1-800-661-0855 or customercare@ntpc.com to develop a payment plan.