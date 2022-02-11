Northwest Territories Power Corp. faces 11 safety charges in 2021 worker death

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is facing 11 safety charges stemming from an incident last March that led to the death of a worker at the Jackfish power plant in Yellowknife.

Michael Paul Chinna was injured after a build-up of ice above a door at the power plant fell on him. He later died.

The charges, filed by the territory's Workers Safety and Compensation Commission, include failure to safely maintain the facility, failure to ensure the health and safety of all persons at the facility and failure to correct unsafe conditions at the plant, among others.

Chinna, 39, enjoyed exploring the outdoors, his family said. The apprentice power systems electrician died last March following a workplace incident at the Jackfish power plant in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Nancy Chinna)

Chinna was an apprentice power systems electrician who'd been with the power corporation since 2018.

Last March, the communications manager for the power corporation, Doug Prendergast, confirmed that Chinna was wearing all of the required personal equipment, including a hard hat and safety goggles when the ice fell.

"Michael was an excellent employee who always showed a strong commitment to safety," Prendergast said.

The charges, laid under the Safety Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, will be heard in territorial court. The first appearance is scheduled for March 29.