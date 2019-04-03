N.W.T. Power Corporation reaches tentative agreement with union
Monday's strike is averted 'after a lengthy day of mediation,' says news release
Workers with the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) won't be striking on Monday, after parties reached a tentative agreement.
"After a lengthy day of mediation ... the NTPC and UNW [Union of Northern Workers] have reached a tentative agreement," it says in a joint news release Saturday, after negotiations on Friday.
The strike notice was given at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
At the time, the Union of Northern Workers — which represents employees that work for the power corporation — said its workers will strike Monday unless a "reasonable tentative agreement" was put on the table.
"What led to this is the unwillingness of the Government of the Northwest Territories to compromise throughout the collective bargaining process. The government continued to prioritize investment in infrastructure over investments of the public service," Union president Todd Parsons had told CBC.
The union's approximately 180 members in the corporation include electricians, power line workers, and hydro plant operators.
Negotiations have been underway for years.
The contract expired on Dec. 31, 2014, and workers have continued to work under it with no pay raises since then, said NTPC president Noel Voykin in a news release Wednesday.
The union previously threatened to go on strike in February, but called it off.
This tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by both parties, according to the latest release.
