N.W.T. power company was aware of falling ice issue years before worker death

The day 39-year-old Michael Chinna was struck by falling ice at the Jackfish generating facility, the temperature had gone from -18 to -3 C.

The temperature change led to water falling down a hole in the eavestrough, which caused ice to build up and create a hazard for workers, prosecution and defence lawyers wrote in their joint submission to the N.W.T. Territorial Court.

Chinna was wearing a hardhat and safety glasses during the incident. He died nine days later due to his injuries.

But this was not the first time the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) was made aware that falling ice at the power plant was an issue.

Michael Chinna, 39, enjoyed exploring the outdoors, his family said. The apprentice power systems electrician died Sunday, following a workplace incident at the Jackfish power plant in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Nancy Chinna)

A similar incident occurred in 2014 when a worker was nearly struck by falling ice.

The incident was recorded by the company and ended up being an aggravating factor in the case.

A case that resulted in one of the highest fines issued to a corporation in the Northwest Territory and Nunavut in relation to workplace safety, Sarah McLeod, Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) communications manager wrote in an email.

NTPC originally faced 11 charges under the Northwest Territories Safety Act, but in a joint submission pleaded guilty to one charge in territorial court on June 23. The rest of the charges were stayed.

The corporation was fined $200,000.

Other aggravating factors included the fact NTPC did not include specific procedures or training to help workers identify and eliminate hazards associated with overhead snow and ice, and the corporation failed to repair the eavestrough.

There were also mitigating factors.

After the incident, the power corporation immediately sought to improve safety practices; there are now daily inspections at the Jackfish power plant; and the company pleaded guilty.

"[Michael] was an important person in our organization and was committed to working safely," the power corporation wrote in a statement, noting the company has learned from the incident and will use it to improve safety.

'Angry and hurt'

A joint victim impact statement was shared in court Friday from the Chinna family, penned by sisters Nancy, Kathy and Jill.

All three asked: why Michael?

The sisters described their brother as intelligent, fun-loving and hardworking. The loss has impacted family dynamics, the Chinna sisters wrote, as sleepless nights still exist alongside the continued difficulty finding enjoyment in family time and special occasions.

"It has been difficult to not feel angry and hurt over the past year-and-a-half, particularly when we know it was one hundred percent preventable and foreseeable," the statement reads.

Under the territorial Safety Act, employers found guilty can be fined up to $500,000 or receive up to a year imprisonment — but no penalty in recent years has come close to the maximums.

In 2020, Diavik was fined $150,000 after pleading guilty to an accident that left a worker blind and in 2016, an Inuvik company was fined $100,000 for a safety breach that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Australian David Vinnicombe.

19-year-old David came to Inuvik from Australia to go on the 'adventure of a lifetime,' said his father, Robbie. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

But no amount of money can replace a worker's life, McLeod with WSCC wrote.

Chinna's mom, Unna Chinna said she wants NTPC to understand the enormity of what they have taken from the family.

"We all loved Michael so much; he was the joy and the glue that held our family together," Unna wrote in her victim impact statement.

"It is beyond belief that he is gone forever."