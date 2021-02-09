Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. announces Aluki Kotierk re-elected as president

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. has announced preliminary election results that show Aluki Kotierk has been re-elected as president.

In a news release sent Tuesday morning, the territorial Inuit organization said unofficial results show Kotierk received 69 per cent of the votes against Andrew Nakashuk.

Kotierk will serve as president for a four-year term, until December 2024, the release said.

In the role, Kotierk will serve on NTI's board of directors, executive committee, Inuit Social and Cultural Development Advisory Committee, and as a chair of NTI's affiliate organizations.

The NTI President also represents Nunavut Inuit on the Board of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Inuit to Crown Partnership Committee and is co-chair of the Land Claims Agreements Coalition.

The election took place on Monday, after being postponed in December due to the pandemic.

The voter turnout was approximately 17.5 per cent, the release states.