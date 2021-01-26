N.W.T. RCMP warn of 2 new noxious substances found in illicit drugs

Police are warning users of illicit drugs across the Northwest Territories of two new noxious substances they found in illicit drugs seized in Yellowknife last November, and for which the health effects are not known.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said the drugs they seized — believed to crack cocaine, powder cocaine and tablets — were found to contain Adinazolam and 5-MeO-DBT after being analyzed by the Health Canada Drug Analysis Service.

"These two drugs are a concern for unexpected reactions, and the concern for other contaminants like opioids is always present," said Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi, the N.W.T.'s deputy chief public health officer, in the release.

Police said the substances are either presented as a new form of drug that people may be unaware they are consuming or is so novel that limited information is available on its safety.

The presence of the two new substances has increased the danger of illicit drugs, the release says.

"In fact, given the distribution systems of the illegal drug trade, those tainted drugs could be anywhere in the territory, so this warning is for the entire Northwest Territories" said Insp. Dyson Smith, the officer in charge of the RCMP's Yellowknife detachment, in the release.

The RCMP said it is working with the N.W.T. government Department of Health and Social Services to determine the impacts of the two new substances.

Delli Pizzi said in the release that people who use street or illicit drugs should always do so with others present and have a plan in case someone overdoses.

"The plan should include having naloxone present and calling 911 for help with any overdose" he said.

The Yellowknife RCMP's general investigation section seized the illicit drugs on Nov. 27, 2020 from a Yellowknife residence. They said there have been charges as a result of the case and that it is currently before the courts.