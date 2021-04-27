Court scrutinizes testimony in Hay River murder trial

A special constable who spent his policing career prioritizing education and deterrence over enforcement, spent hours in court Wednesday detailing his years-long rapport with a pivotal witness in the trial of James Thomas.

Thomas is on trial for first degree murder and robbery in the death of 25-year-old Alex Norwegian in Hay River, Northwest Territories, in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2017.

Levi Cayen, who is scheduled to be tried on the same charges in January 2022, had made a statement to police days after Norwegian's body was found in a vehicle on the side of the road in Hay River's Sandy Creek area on Dec. 28, 2017.

Now a judge must evaluate that statement for admissibility in Thomas's trial.

When Cayen was first arrested on Jan. 3, 2018, he would not speak to police.

But once Special Const. Steve Beck, a northern-raised officer who knew Cayen since childhood, arrived at the detachment, and when major crimes unit investigator Const. Jack Keefe told Cayen that his cousins had already spilled details, Cayen began to speak.

Beck took the stand Wednesday to detail the "support" role he played in a five and a half hour interview, during which Cayen breaks down, and says Cayen felt Norwegian's death was being pinned on him.

Beck testified Cayen was fearful of being killed in jail and of never seeing his girlfriend, to whom he proposed just a day before his arrest.

Cayen first told police that he and his cousin, Thomas, had beaten Norwegian and left him in his vehicle. Cayen has since recanted his original testimony, and lawyers spent two days digging into how that testimony was gathered.

Defence Lawyer John Hale asked Const. Keefe about the techniques he used to make Cayen comfortable, including verbal rewards and praise.

In the interview, Keefe asks Cayen whether it was Thomas's idea alone to allegedly kill Norwegian, or if Cayen had simply found himself caught up in the events.

Keefe's offering of possible events could have seemed like a "way out" to Cayen, said Hale.

Const. Matt Halstead said there was considerable discussion about what role Const. Beck should play in the interview.

'Tactical' decision to include Beck

Hale asked if it was a "tactical" decision to bring in Beck, who Cayen trusted, to elicit information from him.

Cayen, who was 20 at the time, would not have been eligible for a support person during the interview, as most young offenders are, said Hale.

Const. Beck was no stranger to Cayen. As an Indigenous police officer who is from the community of Hay River, Beck held a major role in liaising with the community.

He grew up with Cayen's mother, knew about his home life, and the crew of young motorcyclists that he rode around town with, getting into frequent trouble with police.

He said that even if Cayen's motorcycle riding seemed like trouble, he was better off riding his bike than to be in a "dangerous situation" at home, with a father he feared.

Before Norwegian's death, Beck had been working with Cayen to get him into school in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

"I was sick to see [Cayen] involved," Beck said.

While Cayen was in custody, Beck is recorded saying "I thought you were gonna swing by with those applications. I was waiting."

Did not coax a confession

On the stand, Beck testified he believed in taking an education-first approach to policing, rather than using enforcement.

Beck was part of the Aboriginal Community Constable Program, which he said has now gone by the wayside, but for years he took thousands of kids out on the land.

Beck said he would "rather deal with youth before they're in trouble rather than once they're in trouble."

Long before he joined the RCMP, Beck was running young offender programs. He would help people find a goal to work toward like education or a job.

Cayen is not the only youth Beck made these efforts for.

"If they had something to work toward … it would get them out of those ruts," he said.

Beck would appeal to his colleagues who were new to the North to educate them about the circumstances of those youth who had frequent run-ins with police. He also appealed to youth at risk of being charged or written up for breaching conditions to change their behaviour.

Beck was off duty when Cayen was brought in to be questioned. He was not there as an interviewer, but rather as a "support" to "try to get his mind into a better place," he said.

Beck said at no point did he coax a confession out of Cayen, and said it was "not [Cayen's] character" to be involved in such violence.

Cayen's feared nobody would believe him and that others had "minimized" their role in Norwegian's death, said Beck.

Beck said Cayen told him he was scared and "did what he was told" the night Norwegian died.

His role during the interview, he said, was to assure Cayen that police wanted to know the true events that lead to Norwegian's death.

Lawyers will make their arguments to determine whether Cayen's first testimony to police will be considered truthful during Thomas's trial.

On Friday, Cayen will go under cross-examination.