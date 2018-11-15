Northwind host Wanda McLeod celebrates 35 years at CBC
She's a familiar voice on the airwaves in the Northwest Territories, and on Wednesday this week, Wanda McLeod celebrated 35 years with CBC. The Northwind host sat down with Northbeat's Juanita Taylor in CBC's Inuvik studio to reflect on her three and a half decades on the air in the Delta.
