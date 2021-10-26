Nunavut RCMP warn of disruptions to service due to network outage outside Iqaluit
The Nunavut RCMP say Northwestel is experiencing an "unplanned network outage" Tuesday morning and that it's affecting services for Nunavut, outside of Iqaluit. Go to the local detachment in the event of an emergency, police say.
The Nunavut RCMP say Northwestel is experiencing an "unplanned network outage" Tuesday morning and that it's affecting services for Nunavut, outside of Iqaluit.
Go to the local detachment in the event of an emergency if you're living outside of the capital, police said in a news release.
Updates will be made as required, the release says. People are also advised to keep monitoring Northwestel for updates on their network outage.
The Nunavut phone lines are experiencing technical difficulties.<br><br>If you have an emergency and require immediate police attendance please go to the local detachment. <a href="https://t.co/Wmw74KDigr">pic.twitter.com/Wmw74KDigr</a>—@RCMPNunavut
