This is how much more it might cost you for unlimited internet in the North
Northwestel says packages in 7 northern communities could be available to order by Nov. 2
A handful of northern communities are one step closer to having access to unlimited internet.
Northwestel says it has submitted an application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for its approval of unlimited internet packages to seven northern communities.
They include:
- Whitehorse
- Carcross, Yukon
- Yellowknife
- Hay River, N.W.T.
- Fort Smith, N.W.T.
- Norman Wells, N.W.T.
- Fort Nelson, B.C.
The telecommunications provider says it will offer unlimited packages on three residential plans.
Subscribers to the company's Internet 250 and Internet 125 plans would pay an additional $10 a month for unlimited internet, while subscribers to the company's Internet 50 plan would pay an additional $50 a month.
The plan is subject to the CRTC's approval and will not be available to order prior to Nov. 2, according to a Wednesday release from Northwestel.
Northwestel said it plans to introduce unlimited internet to every Yukon and N.W.T. community within three years.
