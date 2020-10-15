This is how much more it might cost you for unlimited internet in the North

A handful of northern communities are one step closer to having access to unlimited internet.

Northwestel says it has submitted an application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for its approval of unlimited internet packages to seven northern communities.

They include:

Whitehorse

Carcross, Yukon

Yellowknife

Hay River, N.W.T.

Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Norman Wells, N.W.T.

Fort Nelson, B.C.

The telecommunications provider says it will offer unlimited packages on three residential plans.

Subscribers to the company's Internet 250 and Internet 125 plans would pay an additional $10 a month for unlimited internet, while subscribers to the company's Internet 50 plan would pay an additional $50 a month.

The plan is subject to the CRTC's approval and will not be available to order prior to Nov. 2, according to a Wednesday release from Northwestel.

Northwestel said it plans to introduce unlimited internet to every Yukon and N.W.T. community within three years.