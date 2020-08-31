Unlimited internet to come to 7 communities by Nov. 1: Northwestel

The North's largest telecommunications provider says unlimited internet is coming to seven communities on Nov. 1, according to a press release Sunday.

Northwestel said it's written to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) confirming that it intends to launch the unlimited internet packages for its residential and business clients in seven communities connected by cable and fibre internet.

Those communities are:

Whitehorse

Carcross, Yukon

Yellowknife

Hay River, N.W.T.

Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Norman Wells, N.W.T.

Fort Nelson, B.C.

Northwestel says it will implement necessary system changes "to permanently accommodate unlimited options in the coming months."

Northwestel says it will submit tariff applications to the CRTC with more information like rates for the new packages. Once approved for the service, the company says it will start taking customer orders on the unlimited packages, which will be available on Nov. 1, the news release states.

"The internet plays such an important role in everyday life, especially with the unprecedented year we've been having," said Northwestel president Curtis Shaw, in the news release.

"We're excited to be taking this first step toward our vision of unlimited Internet across the North."

Northwestel said it's committed to making the download speed of 50 megabits per second and upload speed of 10 megabits per second — with the unlimited data option — available for every Yukon and N.W.T. community.

"Cable and fibre-to-the-home communities will meet or exceed this standard by Nov. 1, with DSL and satellite-served communities following over the next three years," states the news release.