Skip to Main Content
RCMP to investigate damaged fibre infrastructure causing widespread outage: Northwestel
North

RCMP to investigate damaged fibre infrastructure causing widespread outage: Northwestel

Northwestel says it has referred the investigation into the damaged fibre infrastructure near Yellowknife to the RCMP.

Internet, phone and TV services disrupted for most of Saturday in the Yellowknife area

Priscilla Hwang · CBC News ·
Northwestel says RCMP will look into the damaged fibre infrastructure near Yellowknife that caused widespread outages in Yellowknife, Whati and Behchoko, N.W.T. (Chuck Stoody/Canadian Press)

Northwestel says RCMP will investigate damages to fibre infrastructure that led to a widespread communications outage in the Yellowknife area Saturday.

The disruptions began early morning, and affected phone, internet and TV services in Yellowknife, Whati and Behchoko, N.W.T.

In an email around 9:30 a.m. local time Saturday, Northwestel said customers should be prepared to be without service for "at least several hours" as technicians work to "repair infrastructure."

At about 7:30 p.m., Northwestel said technicians have done temporary repairs, and all services were restored. 

"Northwestel has referred the investigation to the RCMP and we will not be commenting further on it at this time," said director of communications Andrew Anderson, in the email statement.

"We apologize to our customers."

Glen's Your Independent Grocer in downtown Yellowknife posted this notice Saturday morning, advising customers of slow debit and credit machines. (Katherine Barton/CBC)

Airlines at the Yellowknife airport resorted to "traditional ways" of checking in passengers, like handwriting tickets and baggage tags. Air Canada and Canadian North representatives told CBC on Saturday afternoon that some flights were affected by the disruptions. A WestJet representative said there were several "challenges" throughout the day, but flights hadn't been cancelled.

Grocery stores had slower than usual wait times for credit and debit machines, while some stores in Yellowknife accepted cash only.

Many customers took to Twitter during the disruptions to express frustrations.

In May, Yellowknifers experienced a "major disruption" of telecommunication services after a fibre line was damaged.

CBC has contacted the RCMP for more information on the investigation, but has not heard back as of Sunday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.