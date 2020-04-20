Northwestel to waive internet overage fees through May for some customers

The North's largest internet provider says it will continue to decrease or waive overage fees through the month of May.

Northwestel removed caps on internet usage in communities served by cable internet in March to allow for increased usage during the pandemic. Those communities include N.W.T.'s Yellowknife, Norman Wells, and Fort Smith, as well as Yukon's Whitehorse and Carcross.

Communities in Nunavut that get satellite DSL service saw their usage caps double, and satellite DSL communities in the Northwest Territories and Yukon had their caps increased by 50 per cent.

All communities on terrestrial DSL, including Hay River, N.W.T., Watson Lake and Dawson City, Yukon, received an extra 100 GB per month.

A release posted to the Northwestel website Monday morning said those relief measures would be extended to May 31, if the CRTC approves.

The CRTC approved lifting the limits for March and April on March 23.

Customers "do not need to take any action to receive this temporary benefit, which will be applied automatically to every customer's account," the release reads.

The release also states the company is "committed to working with customers" unable to pay their bills on a "case-by-case basis."