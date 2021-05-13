Skip to Main Content
North·New

Communication services restored after fibre line damage: Northwestel

Internet, phone and television services have been restored across the North, after a damaged fibre cable in northern B.C. caused a widespread disruption on Wednesday afternoon. 

Northwestel says fibre cable was damaged in area where road construction was happening

CBC News ·
Northwestel said Wednesday that it is hoping to continue to decrease or eliminate overage fees through the month of June. (CBC)

Internet, phone and television services have been restored across the North, after a damaged fibre cable in northern B.C. caused a widespread disruption on Wednesday afternoon. 

"Northwestel technicians travelled to the impacted area and were able to conduct repairs and restore the connection early this morning," reads a statement from Northwestel on Thursday morning.  

"We continue to work to test our systems and ensure all services are restored."

Northwestel says the line was damaged in a remote part of north of Fort Nelson, B.C., where road construction was happening. The service was cut at about 2:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.

The outage affected internet, long-distance phone and television services in Yukon and parts of northern B.C. Long-distance phone services were also affected in N.W.T. and Nunavut.

911 service was also down in many parts of the North.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now