Communication services restored after fibre line damage: Northwestel

Internet, phone and television services have been restored across the North, after a damaged fibre cable in northern B.C. caused a widespread disruption on Wednesday afternoon.

"Northwestel technicians travelled to the impacted area and were able to conduct repairs and restore the connection early this morning," reads a statement from Northwestel on Thursday morning.

"We continue to work to test our systems and ensure all services are restored."

Northwestel says the line was damaged in a remote part of north of Fort Nelson, B.C., where road construction was happening. The service was cut at about 2:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.

The outage affected internet, long-distance phone and television services in Yukon and parts of northern B.C. Long-distance phone services were also affected in N.W.T. and Nunavut.

911 service was also down in many parts of the North.