Northwestel says network issue affecting 911 calls for 'some customers' across all territories

Northwestel posted on social media that a network issue is affecting 911 calls and other services across all three territories.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Northwestel wrote "some customers may experience impacts to landline and cellular phone, 911 services and TV."

The service provider said in its social media post it is working to fix the issue, although no update has been provided as of Sunday morning.

There were also no details on what was causing the disruption available as of Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the RCMP in the N.W.T. warned residents of a "partial communication disruption" that could affect the public's ability to contact the police by phone.

In an emailed statement, Insp. Dean Riou said people who can't get through to 911 or the RCMP should go to the local detachment to speak with an officer, or have somebody attend on their behalf.

Riou said the disruption was affecting various communities in the N.W.T., but did not specify which ones.

Northwestel wrote on Facebook on Saturday that the outage was affecting all communities in the N.W.T.

The RCMP has not said whether the outage is still affecting 911 calls as of Sunday morning.