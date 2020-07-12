Northwestel outage impacting northern communities
Wireless, long distance and mobile networks expected to be down several hours on Saturday
An internet outage is impacting regions in the North Saturday evening.
Northwestel confirmed to CBC News at about 8:30 p.m. MT that its wireless, long distance and mobile networks were down.
The outage is expected to last several hours.
It could potentially affect all of Yukon and northern British Columbia. It also appeared to be effecting service in parts of Yellowknife.
Northwestel said local calls can still be made.
