Northwestel gets CRTC approval to provide unlimited internet to 7 communities

Unlimited internet packages will be available to residents in seven northern communities starting Dec. 1, after the CRTC gave the North's telecommunications giant the green light on Tuesday.

Northwestel applied for unlimited internet packages for a handful of communities across the North in October with hopes of offering them to residents by early November. However, the CRTC delayed approval, saying it needed more time to consider the company's application.

On Tuesday, a post on the CRTC's website showed the commission had approved Northwestel's proposal on an interim basis.

"The Commission considers it appropriate to approve the application on an interim basis prior to reviewing the whole record, in order to address customers' increased Internet data needs and alleviate their increased Internet usage costs in the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic," the website says.

"The Commission will address its final determination regarding the unlimited Internet data packages and rates that are under consideration in the application, and any related issues if necessary, in a subsequent order that will be based on the complete record."

The seven northern communities are:

Whitehorse, Yukon

Carcross, Yukon

Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Hay River, N.W.T.

Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Norman Wells, N.W.T.

Fort Nelson, B.C.

Northwestel said in a news release it will start taking orders from customers wanting to upgrade their internet packages on Dec. 1, when they become available.

"It's great to be able to bring new unlimited options to many customers in time for a holiday season, especially with so many of us sticking close to home," said Tammy April, Northwestel's vice-president of consumer markets, in a statement.