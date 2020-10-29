Skip to Main Content
Northwestel delays offer of unlimited internet packages
North

Northwestel delays offer of unlimited internet packages

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) told Northwestel that it needed more time to consider the company’s unlimited internet application, according to a Twitter post from the company on Thursday.

Company says CRTC needs more time to consider its application

CBC News ·
Northwestel said Thursday that it won't be able to offer unlimited internet packages at the start of November as it initially planned. It's waiting on the CRTC to approve its application. (John Last/CBC)

Unlimited internet won't be on offer for northern residents next week, as originally promised.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) told Northwestel that it needed more time to consider the company's application, according to a Twitter post from the company on Thursday.

The application, if approved, would have seen unlimited data packages available in seven northern communities, including:

  • Whitehorse.
  • Carcross, Yukon. 
  • Yellowknife. 
  • Hay River, N.W.T.
  • Fort Smith, N.W.T.
  • Norman Wells, N.W.T.
  • Fort Nelson, B.C.

Northwestel initially said that it would have the service available to order by Nov. 2.

"We continue to get ready, and we will keep you up to date as we know more," the post read in part.

In a previous news release, Northwestel said it plans to introduce unlimited internet to every Yukon and N.W.T. community within three years.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now