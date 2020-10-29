Northwestel delays offer of unlimited internet packages
Company says CRTC needs more time to consider its application
Unlimited internet won't be on offer for northern residents next week, as originally promised.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) told Northwestel that it needed more time to consider the company's application, according to a Twitter post from the company on Thursday.
The application, if approved, would have seen unlimited data packages available in seven northern communities, including:
- Whitehorse.
- Carcross, Yukon.
- Yellowknife.
- Hay River, N.W.T.
- Fort Smith, N.W.T.
- Norman Wells, N.W.T.
- Fort Nelson, B.C.
Northwestel initially said that it would have the service available to order by Nov. 2.
The CRTC has informed us they need more time to consider our application for unlimited Internet. This means the new unlimited plans will not be available November 2. We continue to get ready, and we will keep you up to date as we know more.—@northwestel
"We continue to get ready, and we will keep you up to date as we know more," the post read in part.
In a previous news release, Northwestel said it plans to introduce unlimited internet to every Yukon and N.W.T. community within three years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.