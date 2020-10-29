Northwestel delays offer of unlimited internet packages

Unlimited internet won't be on offer for northern residents next week, as originally promised.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) told Northwestel that it needed more time to consider the company's application, according to a Twitter post from the company on Thursday.

The application, if approved, would have seen unlimited data packages available in seven northern communities, including:

Whitehorse.

Carcross, Yukon.

Yellowknife.

Hay River, N.W.T.

Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Norman Wells, N.W.T.

Fort Nelson, B.C.

Northwestel initially said that it would have the service available to order by Nov. 2.

The CRTC has informed us they need more time to consider our application for unlimited Internet. This means the new unlimited plans will not be available November 2. We continue to get ready, and we will keep you up to date as we know more. —@northwestel

"We continue to get ready, and we will keep you up to date as we know more," the post read in part.

In a previous news release, Northwestel said it plans to introduce unlimited internet to every Yukon and N.W.T. community within three years.